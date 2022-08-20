Truck drivers block one of the traffic lanes of the Yerevan-Meghri road. the reason is highway weight station

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Truck drivers blocked one of the traffic lanes of the Yerevan-Meghri road. In a conversation with ARMENPRESS, Sona Harutyunyan, spokesperson of the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, said that the reason is the process of weighing trucks, because in the last month scales have been installed on the roads by the inspection body and trucks entering Armenia are necessarily weighed.

"This process caused discontent among truck drivers, because most of the trucks are overloaded, and overloaded trucks are fined by the inspection body in the amount of 200 thousand drams. They demand to change the weighing system, as well as to change the permissible size from 26 tons to 28 tons. However, there are established norms, and their violation also causes responsibility," said Sona Harutyunyan.

The speaker emphasized that there is a strict instruction from the Government and the Prime Minister personally to follow these norms.