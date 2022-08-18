Armenian Church serves requiem for victims of trade center blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Karekin II served a requiem mass for the repose of the souls of the victims of the Surmalu trade center explosion.

Before the mass began in Etchmiadzin, Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan, the Director of the Conceptual Affairs Office of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, called on Armenians to be united and support one another in overcoming these difficult times.

National days of mourning are declared in Armenia August 17-18 in memory of those who died in the Surmalu trade center explosion.