Charles Michel extends condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion
16:45, 17 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel extended condolences to the families of the victims of the Yerevan explosion.
“Today I join all Armenians in their mourning for the lives lost in the tragic explosion at Sumalu market in Yerevan. My sincere condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. I wish speedy recovery to all injured,” Michel tweeted.
Two days of national mourning are declared in Armenia in memory of the victims of the Surmalu trade center explosion.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | AMP Version