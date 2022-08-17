Embassy of Georgia in Armenia expresses condolences to families of victims of Surmalu blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Georgia in Armenia expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the Yerevan market explosion.

“The Embassy of Georgia in the Republic of Armenia is expressing deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who died in the powerful explosion which happened Sunday in the Surmalu trade center in Yerevan. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity to our Armenian friends,” the embassy said.