Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

Embassy of Kazakhstan offers condolences over Yerevan explosion

Embassy of Kazakhstan offers condolences over Yerevan explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia expressed condolences over the Surmalu market explosion in Yerevan.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Armenia is expressing deep condolences on the deaths which resulted from the explosion in the Surmalu trade center in Yerevan. We wish swift recovery to all who were injured,” the embassy said.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]