Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury
YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Inter Milan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan won’t play for a few weeks due to an injury.
According to Italian news media, the Armenian footballer suffered a pulled muscle in his left leg. The recovery period is expected to last at least 2 weeks.
Inter Milan has a scheduled match with A.C. Milan in early September.
