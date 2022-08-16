YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers continue the search and rescue operations of the citizens in the area of the "Surmalu" shopping center that did not collapse, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan told the journalists.

According to Armen Pambukhchyan, after the end of the search and rescue work, the issue of dismantling the remaining part of the building will be discussed.

When asked whether there may still be explosive materials in the basement, storage areas, the minister said that 50-60 percent of the area has already been cleared and if there were such materials, they would have been found by now.

"According to preliminary estimates, there were 4 tons before the explosion," added the minister.