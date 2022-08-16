Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August 2022

Yerevan explosion: 7 injured persons continue receiving treatment in hospitals

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. 7 people continue receiving treatment at various hospitals after the Surmalu market explosion. Their condition is assessed as satisfactory, the healthcare ministry said.

All other injured persons were treated and discharged.








