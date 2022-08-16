Yerevan explosion: 7 injured persons continue receiving treatment in hospitals
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. 7 people continue receiving treatment at various hospitals after the Surmalu market explosion. Their condition is assessed as satisfactory, the healthcare ministry said.
All other injured persons were treated and discharged.
- 12:40 Albanian foreign ministry offers condolences over Yerevan explosion
- 12:36 Embassy of Japan in Armenia extends condolences over Yerevan explosion
- 12:23 8 people unaccounted for in Yerevan blast
- 11:31 Yerevan market explosion: Bodies of 13 victims identified
- 10:49 Yerevan explosion: 7 injured persons continue receiving treatment in hospitals
- 10:48 President of Georgia offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion
- 10:46 Yerevan metro shut down over bomb threat
- 10:33 Market blast: One person presumed missing found safe and sound abroad
- 10:28 Iran responds to EU proposal on nuclear deal – IRNA
- 10:07 ANIF Chairman of Board of Directors calls for ban on fireworks
- 10:00 Starmus IV: Searching Humanity's Future Among the Stars
- 09:52 Yerevan market explosion: List of missing persons updated to 17
- 09:30 European Stocks - 15-08-22
- 09:29 US stocks up - 15-08-22
- 09:28 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-08-22
- 09:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 15-08-22
- 09:25 Oil Prices Down - 15-08-22
- 09:19 Armenia to declare national day of mourning
- 08:51 Death toll in Yerevan market explosion reaches 16
- 08:12 Pregnant woman, child among victims of deadly market explosion
- 07:50 UPDATED: Yerevan market explosion: Death toll climbs to 15
- 01:16 Yerevan blast death toll rises to 10, another 23 are missing
- 08.15-23:24 Yerevan blast death toll rises to 8
- 08.15-19:52 "Warrior of Peace" competition kicks off in Armenia
- 08.15-19:26 Stanislav Zas sends condolence message to Nikol Pashinyan
