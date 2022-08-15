Stanislav Zas sends condolence message to Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the explosion in Yerevan's "Surmalu" shopping center, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister. The message reads as follows,

"Together with the fraternal Armenian people, we mourn the devastating explosion that took place in one of Yerevan's shopping centers.

We express our deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims. We wish a speedy recovery to all the injured, and successful work to the rescue services in discovering the missing and eliminating the consequences of the emergency situation."