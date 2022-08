Iranian national among missing persons in Yerevan market blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. 18 people are missing in the Surmalu market explosion in Yerevan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The ministry released the following list of those missing, which includes an Iranian citizen.

Aram Hayrapetyan (born 1981)

Marat Shahbazyan

Sirarpi Khachatryan

Harut Garakyan

Gagik Karapetyan

Artavazd Hayrapetyan

Erna Grigoryan (born 1980)

Hrachya Sargsyan (born 1976)

Vachagan Yeghoyan (born 2000)

Vanik Amirkhanyan

Kseniya Badalyan (born 1981)

Aram Harutyunyan

Davit Mkhitaryan

Vanik Karapetyan

Narine Karapetyan

Valod Karapetyan

Mehri Tahreri (national of Iran)

The death toll stands at 6. The deceased are identified as (Misak Margaryan (born 1964), Anahit Mkhitaryan (born 1967), Jemma Nazaryan (born 1960), Anahit Khalatyan, Vardan Kocharyan (born 1960) and Gayane Avetisyan (born 1966).