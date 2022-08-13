Armenian military denies Azeri accusations on opening fire as disinformation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying the Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border as “disinformation”.

“The statement issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that the detachments of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at Azerbaijani positions is another disinformation. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the ministry said.