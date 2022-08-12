Fly Arna to have two additional Airbus A320 by yearend

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan held a meeting with Fly Arna airline CEO Antony Price and the company’s Commercial Director Karine Andreasyan.

Sanosyan commended the Armenian national carrier’s launch and wished successes.

Fly Arna CEO Antony Price presented the first steps in entering the market, the problems that emerged during their activities, as well as the sequence of steps aimed at further developing the company. Price told the minister that they plan to acquire an additional two Airbus A320 aircraft by yearend.

The minister was briefed on the prospects of entering the Russian market in September this year. Sanosyan proposed to consider expanding the geography of flights and to pay special attention to the quality of service.

An agreement was reached to closely cooperate also in the issue of lifting the flight restrictions on Armenian airlines to European destinations. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.