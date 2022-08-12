Hrazdan city celebrates International Youth Day

HRAZDAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Hrazdan, the city declared as Youth Capital of Armenia, is celebrating International Youth Day with various events, concerts and tours.

The UN General Assembly has titled this year’s International Youth Day as “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages”.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan, the UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia a.i. Lila Pieters Yahia, Kotayk Governor Aharon Sahakyan and Hrazdan Mayor Sevak Mikayelyan attended an event opening the celebrations.

“Any investment done for youth is an investment for tomorrow, for having a better future,” Dumanyan said. “Be sure that the Armenian government will continue carrying out multiple youth programs aimed at discovering the potential of young people, developing opportunities and capabilities, forming a favorable environment for self-expression.”

The acting UN Resident Coordinator Lila Pieters Yahia said it is impressive to see the senior generation and young people together at the same event. She conveyed some of the remarks voiced by the UN Secretary General: “Solidarity and cooperation are very important for withstanding the challenges of the future. That is why only through joint efforts we can achieve the UN sustainable development goals. And to reach these goals we must first of all support our youth in developing education and skills.”

The events will be concluded with a concert by Nemra.