No violations recorded in the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeeping troops. Russian MoD

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed.

Round-the-clock monitoring of the situation at twenty-seven observation posts and control of the maintenance of the cease-fire regime is carried out by the Russian peacekeepers.

It is noted that no violations were recorded in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

"In order to ensure the safety of the peacekeepers of the Russian Federation and to prevent possible incidents, the continuous interaction with the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia is maintained," reads the message.