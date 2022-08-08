China calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to “avoid escalating situation”

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The People’s Republic of China is calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to avoid escalating the situation in the region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing, RIA Novosti reported.

“We hope that both sides will adhere to the ceasefire agreements, and will avoid further escalation of the situation,” Wenbin said.

The spokesperson added that Armenia and Azerbaijan are friendly countries for China.

He expressed hope that Yerevan and Baku will find opportunities to resolve disputes within the framework of political dialogue.