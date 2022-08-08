Innovation Centers, Business Incubators and more: Details from planned Academic City

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The 2030 Education Development Program approved by the Armenian Government envisages major reforms, with one of the key works being the creation of an “Academic City”.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Department of Higher and Post-Graduate Education Direction Lusine Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS that now the authorities are discussing all related aspects of the Academic City, from the territory to infrastructures, merging of universities, creation of separate faculties and other issues.

“We are now discussing the issues of the city’s territory, and at the same time the volume of funding. The Academic City implies an area where universities and scientific-research centers will function, enabling students to live, learn, create and research there. This requires infrastructures – dormitories, libraries, modern laboratories, multi-functional lecture halls, innovation and entrepreneurship centers, business incubators and others,” Grigoryan said.

Asked whether or not new universities will be opened or the existing universities will be merged and re-located to the city, Grigoryan said they are now discussing all possible variants.

The area for the Academic City is being considered outside Yerevan.

The basis will be to develop close cooperation between universities and scientific organizations, to increase the research capacity and skills of scientific potential and to raise the efficiency of using innovative ideas.

A goal is set to have high-quality, competitive education also from an international perspective, to create an internationally recognized scientific-research university which will have significant role in the economic development of the country, as well as in technological programs both nationally and regionally.

“A goal is set also to contribute to increasing and strengthening Armenia’s economic competitiveness, security and defensibility through developing high-quality engineering potential and innovative ideas and advanced technologies.”

