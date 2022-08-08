“Flagrant lie” – Armenia denies any involvement in Greece wiretapping case

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia never requested any foreign government to wiretap anyone’s phone, the Armenian Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan told the Tribune newspaper when asked to comment on allegations by a Greek politician reported by Kathimerini.

Kathimerini newspaper reported that PASOK party leader Nikos Androulakis claimed that an attempt was made to wiretap his phone using the Predator spyware. Afterwards, the Greek spy chief – who has resigned after the allegations - allegedly claimed that the monitoring of Androulakis was done at the request of the Ukrainian and Armenian intelligence services.

When asked to comment by the Tribune newspaper, the Armenian Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan slammed the report as a flagrant lie.

“That is a flagrant lie. Armenia never asked any government to wiretap anyone’s phone,” the ambassador said in a statement.