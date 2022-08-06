Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August 2022

US congresswoman urges to use any diplomatic tool to prevent attacks against Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. US Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence strongly condemned Azerbaijan's use of military pressure against Artsakh along the Lachin Corridor, ARMENPRESS reports the congresswoman wrote on her "Twitter" page.

"I urge the Department of State to use any diplomatic tool at our disposal to prevent such an attack," she wrote.








