Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

Putin-Erdogan negotiations, which lasted more than 4 hours, have ended. A joint statement adopted

Putin-Erdogan negotiations, which lasted more than 4 hours, have ended. A joint statement adopted

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have ended in Sochi, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti said.

“The negotiations lasted more than four hours. Based on the results of the negotiations, a joint statement was adopted”, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]