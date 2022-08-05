Azerbaijan reports another non-combat army death

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. One Azerbaijani serviceman was killed and another one was injured in what Azerbaijani authorities described as a rockfall incident.

According to the Azeri defense ministry, a block of rock fell on servicemen Khudiyev Samir Samad oglu and Aliyev Tair Chingiz oglu in the Lachin district.

Khudiyev was killed instantly, while Aliyev is in serious condition.

The Azeri defense ministry said they are investigating the incident.

Earlier on August 5, the Azeri media reported that a conscripted serviceman of the Azeri army was killed in a military base in Tovuz district in a suspected murder by one of his comrades.