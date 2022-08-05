“We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation” – US Ambassador to OSCE on Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. United States Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter expressed deep concern over the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh and urged immediate steps to reduce tensions.

“I am deeply concerned for the security of those living in and around Nagorno-Karabakh due to the reports of renewed fighting in the area. We do not want a return to widespread hostilities as we saw in 2020 and urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation,” Ambassador Carpenter tweeted.

On August 3, the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire in Artsakh and attacked military bases of the Defense Army with drone strikes and grenade-launchers, killing two servicemen of Artsakh and wounding 19 others. The Russian peacekeepers formally recorded that the ceasefire was breached by Azerbaijan.