The situation along the entire line of contact is relatively stable

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. As of 19:00 on August 4, the operational-tactical situation along the contact line is relatively stable. No significant violations were registered during the day, ARMENPRESS reports the Information Headquarters of Artsakh informs about this.

"With the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh, continuous steps are being taken to defuse the situation," the source writes.