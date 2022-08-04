The situation along the entire line of contact is relatively stable
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. As of 19:00 on August 4, the operational-tactical situation along the contact line is relatively stable. No significant violations were registered during the day, ARMENPRESS reports the Information Headquarters of Artsakh informs about this.
"With the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh, continuous steps are being taken to defuse the situation," the source writes.
- 19:49 Putin's visit to Armenia is not planned yet. Peskov
- 19:26 The commander of the peacekeeping force assures that Russia will take all measures to prevent further escalation
- 19:24 The situation along the entire line of contact is relatively stable
- 18:27 Blinken raises the issue of Nagorno Karabakh conflict in a telephone conversation with Çavuşoğlu
- 17:20 Reservist participating in training musters suffers “sudden death” – ministry of defense
- 17:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-08-22
- 17:19 Asian Stocks - 04-08-22
- 17:10 Construction of Lachin alternative road to be completed by spring – minister
- 16:39 NATO calls on Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to return to negotiating table
- 16:12 Putin and Erdogan could discuss Nagorno Karabakh escalation at upcoming meeting, says Kremlin
- 16:10 Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh make all necessary efforts to stabilize situation on spot – Foreign Ministry
- 16:01 Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh escalation with Security Council members
- 15:12 Kremlin responds to Pashinyan’s statement regarding activity of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh
- 15:04 Strongman Yuri Sakunts pulls 65 tonnes with one pinky
- 14:59 Russia calls for restraint in Nagorno Karabakh
- 14:21 Azeri intelligence agencies attempting to spark fear and panic in Artsakh, warns NSS
- 13:56 Primate of Artsakh Diocese visits wounded soldiers in Stepanakert central hospital
- 13:39 Azerbaijan officially assumed responsibility for aggression – FM Mirzoyan tells diplomatic corps
- 13:15 Armenians Forward Together Forum 2022 launched in Yerevan
- 13:06 Russia records 17,126 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 2
- 12:48 Artsakh parliamentary factions call on all int’l organizations to take practical steps to prevent new crimes
- 12:34 CSTO calls for using only diplomatic methods to overcome differences in Nagorno Karabakh
- 12:32 Connection between Azerbaijan’s western regions and Nakhijevan to be provided exclusively under Armenian legislation-PM
- 12:00 Situation along NK Line of Contact remains extremely tense – Armenian PM
- 11:57 If Azerbaijan continues not fulfilling its obligations then international mechanisms must be initiated – PM
17:00, 07.29.2022
3429 views Nature, history and people make Armenia really fantastic country to live in – Dutch Ambassador’s interview to ARMENPRESS
19:03, 07.29.2022
3404 views Separation of Nagorno-Karabakh issue from Armenia-Azerbaijan relations should be actively discussed – Armen Gevorgyan
15:20, 07.28.2022
3001 views Azeri military breached ceasefire in three directions: Artsakh Defense Ministry issues updates
13:50, 07.30.2022
2715 views Canadian FM visits Ararat Armenian Summer Camp and "Armenia" pastry shop in Montreal
21:20, 07.28.2022
2549 views The Netherlands stands with Armenia and is doing everything to return the Armenian POWs. Ambassador Nico Schermers