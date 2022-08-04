Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh escalation with Security Council members
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with members of the Security Council, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov said the escalation of the conflict in NK was discussed. “The high necessity to implement all provisions of the trilateral agreement was underscored,” Peskov added.
- 16:01 Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh escalation with Security Council members
- 15:12 Kremlin responds to Pashinyan’s statement regarding activity of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh
- 15:04 Strongman Yuri Sakunts pulls 65 tonnes with one pinky
- 14:59 Russia calls for restraint in Nagorno Karabakh
- 14:21 Azeri intelligence agencies attempting to spark fear and panic in Artsakh, warns NSS
- 13:56 Primate of Artsakh Diocese visits wounded soldiers in Stepanakert central hospital
- 13:39 Azerbaijan officially assumed responsibility for aggression – FM Mirzoyan tells diplomatic corps
- 13:15 Armenians Forward Together Forum 2022 launched in Yerevan
- 13:06 Russia records 17,126 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 2
- 12:48 Artsakh parliamentary factions call on all int’l organizations to take practical steps to prevent new crimes
- 12:34 CSTO calls for using only diplomatic methods to overcome differences in Nagorno Karabakh
- 12:32 Connection between Azerbaijan’s western regions and Nakhijevan to be provided exclusively under Armenian legislation-PM
- 12:00 Situation along NK Line of Contact remains extremely tense – Armenian PM
- 11:57 If Azerbaijan continues not fulfilling its obligations then international mechanisms must be initiated – PM
- 11:39 Pashinyan presents key institutions of NK security enshrined in trilateral statement
- 11:28 Highly necessary to clarify details of peacekeeping operation in Nagorno Karabakh – PM Pashinyan
- 11:22 Armenia expects Russian peacekeepers to thwart any attempt of breaching line of contact in Nagorno Karabakh – PM
- 11:08 Cabinet members hold moment of silence in honor of fallen troops in Artsakh
- 10:35 ‘I should transfer our heritage to generations’ -French-Armenian photographer tells world about Armenians with his works
- 10:21 Azerbaijani military breached ceasefire again overnight – Artsakh Defense Ministry
- 10:05 Policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan is international crime - Ambassador-at-Large Marukyan
- 09:07 Congressman Pallone calls for every US diplomatic tool available to halt Aliyev's dangerous actions
- 09:01 European Stocks - 03-08-22
- 08:59 US stocks up - 03-08-22
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-08-22
17:00, 07.29.2022
3398 views Nature, history and people make Armenia really fantastic country to live in – Dutch Ambassador’s interview to ARMENPRESS
19:03, 07.29.2022
3383 views Separation of Nagorno-Karabakh issue from Armenia-Azerbaijan relations should be actively discussed – Armen Gevorgyan
15:20, 07.28.2022
2979 views Azeri military breached ceasefire in three directions: Artsakh Defense Ministry issues updates
13:50, 07.30.2022
2681 views Canadian FM visits Ararat Armenian Summer Camp and "Armenia" pastry shop in Montreal
21:20, 07.28.2022
2529 views The Netherlands stands with Armenia and is doing everything to return the Armenian POWs. Ambassador Nico Schermers