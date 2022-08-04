Connection between Azerbaijan’s western regions and Nakhijevan to be provided exclusively under Armenian legislation-PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to provide the connection of Azerbaijan’s western regions with Nakhijevan through its territory, but exclusively in accordance with Armenian legislation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“Azerbaijan is saying that Armenia has assumed the obligation to provide connection of Azerbaijan’s western regions with Nakhijevan. We are ready to provide that connection every day; it is Azerbaijan that doesn’t take the opportunities we offer. Today we again say, in accordance to the procedures defined by Armenian legislation come and cross the border of the Republic of Armenia, right today. Since last year, we have Armenian customs and border guard service checkpoints in several sections and we told Azerbaijan that at any moment they can cross and establish connection with Nakhijevan in accordance to procedures defined by Armenia’s legislation,” PM Pashinyan said.

Speaking about the new roads which are being built, Pashinyan said that the trilateral statement clearly states that this must take place with consent of the parties.

“We say that we consider the discussion of the routes of these roads to be a secondary issue, the first issue must be the stipulation and launch of legal procedures. Today, I am officially stating: Azerbaijan can cross the border of Armenia in several points and travel towards Nakhijevan. If we interpret it literally, it mentions that we must ensure the connection of Azerbaijan’s western regions with Nakhijevan. The westernmost region of Azerbaijan is the Gazakh district, we are ready, let them come and cross and go to Nakhijevan, we guarantee the security of that traffic. Furthermore, not only through the Gazakh-Ijevan section, they can do it through the sections of Vardenis, Sisian, Yeraskh and Goris also. During this period Azerbaijan didn’t even try to use it. This must take place in accordance with the procedures defined by Armenian legislation,” the PM said.