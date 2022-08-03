The European Union calls for an immediate end to hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The European Union called on the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to immediately stop the military operations around the Lachin Corridor and other parts of the contact line, to defuse the tension and return to the negotiating table, ARMENPRESS reports the EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy announced.

“The European Union calls for an immediate end of hostilities that have erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces around the Lachin Corridor and other parts of the contact line. Unfortunately, these clashes have already resulted in loss of life and injuries. There is a need to defuse tensions, fully respect the ceasefire and return to the negotiating table to seek negotiated solutions. The European Union remains committed to help overcome tensions and continue its participation in the process of establishing lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus," the EU statement said.

The tension in Nagorno-Karabakh started on August 1, when, according to the Artsakh Defense Army, Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation in a number of parts of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Artsakh Republic starting at 09:00 in the morning, trying to cross the contact line. As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the serviceman Albert Bakhshiyan was injured. Aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani side continued in the following days. On August 3, around 3:00 p.m., Azerbaijani units launched a new attack in the northwestern direction of the contact line, using attack drones, as a result of which two servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were killed, and 14 more servicemen were wounded in various degrees.