YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Among the natural wonders of Armenia, the "Khosrov forest" state reserve and the "Dilijan" national park were included in the list of preferred tourist places proposed by "Forbes". ARMENPRESS reports in the publication entitled "Five attractive natural wonders of the Caucasus", the author offers to enjoy the impressive beauty of national parks and nature reserves.

Introducing the "Khosrov Forest" state reserve, it is noted that it was founded by King Khosrov III in the 300s on a part of the present forest area. This forest area rich in juniper and oak trees is known for its diversity of flora and fauna, predators: wolf, lynx, grizzly bear. Lucky visitors can also see leopards," the advertisement says. In the modern era, this expanse of juniper and oak forest is renowned for its high diversity of flora and fauna, with a particularly interesting array of iconic predators. Gray wolves, Eurasian lynx, and brown bears all call the park home, while lucky visitors may be able to catch a glimpse of one of the few remaining Persian leopards that still exist in Armenia.

The next captivating natural wonder of Armenia is the Dilijan National Park. According to Forbes, officially elevated to national park status in 2002, the sprawling Dilijan National Park offers vast forests, indigenous fauna, and centuries-old structures right in the heart of Armenia. While the region is rife with typical Armenian mammals, birds, and amphibians, one of the most prominent draws for tourism stems from the area’s human inhabitants. Dilijan is home to a wealth of historic religious structures including the ornate Haghartsin Monastery as well as Goshavank, a massive complex that was built roughly 800 years ago. After exploring the pristine wilderness of the park, visitors are welcome to spend a couple of hours strolling around Dilijan, an idyllic town that’s popular thanks to its charming Armenian architecture and high concentration of spas.