Foreign guests of FemInno are interested in the Armenian IT ecosystem. They got acquainted with the activities of Tumo

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The guests of FemInno international innovative women's conference to be held in Armenia for the first time, got acquainted with the activities of Tumo creative technologies center.

In a conversation with ARMENPRESS, the founder of the conference, Seda Papoyan, mentioned that the invited speakers, in addition to being happy to participate in the conference, are also fascinated by the IT sector of Armenia, and discovered that the IT community is active in the country.

"Within the framework of FemInno, we have technology and innovation-linked guests from Canada, Germany, Italy, Poland, Nigeria, Switzerland. Grasping the opportunity, we try to introduce them to the IT ecosystem of Armenia. We also managed to visit the PMI research center. I am glad that as a result of cooperation with Tumo, we have the opportunity to organize this visit and show where many of our talents in the field are born," said the founder of the conference.

Papoyan emphasized that after getting to know the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies, the conference speakers will understand how big "unicorn" companies are created in small Armenia. According to her, the Tumo Center is the best example to show that Armenian youth have the opportunity to enter the digital world from a young age.

The founder of the conference stated that they aim to present the technological companies operating in Armenia and their impact on the entire ecosystem to the guests.

Jumoke Dada, the founder and executive director of the Taeillo company founded in Nigeria, said that it was interesting for her to know that it is possible to create a "unicorn" company in Armenia. She is also interested in the activities of Tumo Center. In her opinion, the sector is developing in an interesting way in such a small country.

On July 30-31, the FemInno innovative international women's conference will be held for the first time in Armenia, during which the results of the competition of startups created by both Armenian and foreign women and girls will be summarized.