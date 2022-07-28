Azeri troops open fire at Armenia border positions
YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms around 12:00, July 28 in the direction of Armenian military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
The Azeri fire was suppressed with countermeasures.
There are no casualties on the Armenian side.
- 15:47 Azeri troops open fire at Armenia border positions
- 15:25 PM Pashinyan congratulates President of Peru on Independence Day
- 15:20 Azeri military breached ceasefire in three directions: Artsakh Defense Ministry issues updates
- 13:15 Armenian government plans to open 5-8 tuition-free universities by 2030
- 13:07 Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh’s Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities
- 12:59 Coronavirus cases growing in Armenia – minister
- 12:49 Academic city to be created in Armenia
- 12:40 No cases of monkeypox registered in Armenia – Healthcare Minister
- 12:36 Constitutional reforms commission “actively working”, says Justice Minister
- 12:19 Cabinet approves 2030 Education Development Program bill
- 12:15 Mourad Papazian starts legal proceedings against entry ban
- 11:43 Admiral Isakov’s personal belongings donated to Armenian Ministry of Defense by Russian collector
- 11:32 Government approves affordable mortgage program for over 500 servicemembers
- 11:03 Armenian health authorities adopt policy of eliminating viral hepatitis by 2022-2030 strategy
- 08:58 European Stocks up - 27-07-22
- 08:57 US stocks up - 27-07-22
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-07-22
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 27-07-22
- 08:54 Oil Prices Up - 27-07-22
- 07.27-21:29 Most important thing for Russia is not allowing "secret games" in the South Caucasus - Russian MFA
- 07.27-19:15 Turkish consulate in Mosul was shelled
- 07.27-18:55 Preparations for FemInno international women's conference are in active stage. the founder shares the details
- 07.27-17:40 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-07-22
- 07.27-17:38 Asian Stocks - 27-07-22
- 07.27-17:22 Armenian Deputy PM, UN General Assembly President highlight preservation of peace, security in region
21:07, 07.22.2022
3923 views Representatives of Iran's Spiritual Leader repeated Khamenei's statements regarding the Armenian-Iranian border
13:34, 07.22.2022
3311 views Armenian Speaker of Parliament expresses gratitude to EP delegation for efforts to establish peace in region
10:29, 07.22.2022
3175 views Mourad Papazian denied entry into Armenia over organizing 2021 attack on Pashinyan’s motorcade in Paris
20:43, 07.22.2022
3050 views Armenia and Iran do not need advice from Turkey – Iranian parliamentarian
18:08, 07.21.2022
2820 views Newly appointed Ambassador of Switzerland presents credentials to the President of Armenia