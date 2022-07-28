Government approves affordable mortgage program for over 500 servicemembers

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The government approved an affordable mortgage program for more than 500 military servicemen.

The Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan said at the Cabinet meeting that all registered servicemembers in 2022 will be granted the privilege.

Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan said the government will subsidize the 10% of the principal amount of the mortgage loans and 3% of the interest rate.

“1018 servicemen applied for this program in 2022 and 492 were granted the certificates by priority and draws. After adopting this decision, the remaining 526 servicemen will also be granted the required certificate for the loans. All registered servicemen will have the chance to benefit from this important program which improves social guarantees,” Matevosyan said.