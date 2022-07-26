Armenia to be represented at 73rd International Astronautical Congress in single pavilion

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of High Technological Industry announces accepting applications for participation in the 73rd International Astronautical Congress in the French capital of Paris on September 18-22, the ministry said.

Space for All exhibition is a part of the Congress. High-tech companies could also participate in the exhibition.

The Armenian ministry plans to be represented at the exhibition in a single pavilion, by presenting Armenian solutions in space and high-tech fields.

Those interested should submit their applications with the following link.

The deadline is August 5.

Details are available here.

The ministry covers only the costs of pavilion rent, construction and access to the exhibition.