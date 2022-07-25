Neruzh professional repatriation program re-launched

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Neruzh government program supporting technological startups of the Diaspora is returning after being re-branded following a 2-year hiatus.

The Minister of High Tech Industry of Armenia Robert Khachatryan said that the goal of the program is to promote professional repatriation, which would contribute to economic progress and the development of the startup eco-system in Armenia.

“Neruzh is the program which connects the innovative mind of Armenia and the Diaspora, becoming an important cornerstone for the possibility of future-oriented projects for our country. The program is a good opportunity for our compatriots living in various corners around the world to return to their homeland, launch their business, live here and have contribution in Armenia’s progress,” he said.

Neruzh 3.0 will take place September 26-30 in Dilijan, with 60 representatives of around 30 startups from around the world expected to attend.

The program is being implemented in partnership with the My Step Foundation.

The new website has been launched and applications are open from July 25 to August 22.

My Step Foundation Director Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said they attach great importance to consolidating the pan-Armenian human capital of the Diaspora in Armenia.