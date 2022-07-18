Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 July 2022

Azeri FM to meet with NATO Secretary General

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov is in Brussels on an official visit.

According to Azeri media reports FM Bayramov will have a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, among others.

The meeting will be closed for media, according to a statement released by NATO.








