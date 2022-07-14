Armenia government to provide support to Armenians, Yazidis, Kurds and Assyrians of Iraqi Kurdistan

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia will provide support to Armenians who have settled in different settlements of Iraqi Kurdistan due to crisis, as well as to Yazidi refugees living in camps, internally displaced Kurds and Assyrians.

The decision was approved today at the Cabinet meeting.

According to the explanation, many Armenians, who moved from Iraq’s central and southern regions, as well as from Syria to different settlements of Iraqi Kurdistan because of crisis situation, face heavy living conditions and need humanitarian aid. According to the data provided by Armenian community structures of Iraqi Kurdistan, the number of those Armenian families is around 250.

The local authorities, the Armenian Diocese of Iraq and international humanitarian organizations regularly provide these families with humanitarian aid, however, it is not enough for ensuring their living conditions as they constantly need food, medicines, warm clothes and first essentials.

In addition to Armenians, the Yazidi refugees living in camps in Iraqi Kurdistan, as well as the internally displaced Kurds and Assyrians also face heavy living conditions.

The decision proposes to provide 80,000 US dollars to the Consulate General of Armenia in Erbil. The Consulate will set up a commission to identify the lists of aid beneficiaries and other issues. The commission will consist of members of the leadership of the Armenian community. Around 250 Armenian families, in other words, nearly 1000 people, will be provided with first essentials – food, personal hygiene items, medicine, etc, at the cost of 100 US dollar per person. The rest of the money – around 30,000 US dollars, will be provided for acquiring heaters and blankets for Yazidi refugees and the refugees of other minorities.