Armenia, United States interested in prospects of expanding cooperation in high technologies

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of High Technological Industry Robert Khachatryan held a meeting with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the ministry said in a news release.

The sides discussed the cooperation between Armenia and the United States in high technologies.

Robert Khachatryan highlighted the US support to the technology development processes thanks to which many enterprises, especially in engineering directions, have been established in Armenia.

In her turn the US Ambassador highlighted the fact that Armenia attaches the progress of high-tech field to knowledge and education, by promoting the science-based economic development model.

The opportunities of expanding the cooperation in artificial intelligence, technological education, space technologies, microelectronics, digitization and a number of other areas were discussed at the meeting.

The sides also touched upon the role of the USAID and the Armenian community of US in the development of high-tech industry, the Engineering City program and other issues of mutual interest.