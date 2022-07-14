President Khachaturyan, Ambassador Louyot highlight constant development of Armenian- French relations

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the French Embassy to congratulate on the national day, the Presidential Office said.

President Khachaturyan congratulated French Ambassador Anne Louyot on this occasion and stated that this holiday is very important not only for the French people, but also for the entire advanced humanity as it is symbolic for the ideas of freedom, brotherhood and equality.

The President highly appreciated France’s support to the development of different sectors in Armenia and friendly attitude.

The Ambassador thanked the Armenian President for the visit to the Embassy.

The sides highlighted constant development of the Armenian-French unique friendly relations and exchanged ideas about the current agendas of mutual partnership and future cooperation.