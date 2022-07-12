Detailed planning, implementation of steps for creating Ministry of Interior to be the biggest challenge – Ombudswoman

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan says the detailed planning and implementation of steps and stages to create a Ministry of Internal Affairs in Armenia is going to be the biggest challenge because this is the largest re-organization.

During the parliamentary hearings today over the creation of the ministry of interior, the Ombudsperson said while making such structural changes in any country it is necessary to take into account the governance system, traditions and culture.

“Issues of internal security in any country cannot be considered separately from the external security challenges. The unique security environment in our country after the 44-day war and probably now will directly dictate principles for the formation of the ministry of internal affairs”, she said, adding that the Police should operate professionally and should protect the public.

She emphasized that the Police should get a proper education, be guided by laws and rules and should have an opportunity for constant professional education.