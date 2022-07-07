Implementation of agreements depends on work of respective agencies of Armenia and Turkey – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. With the results of their latest meeting, the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey reached an agreement to open the border between Armenia and Turkey for third-country citizens and to commence direct air cargo trade between the two countries, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“Now it’s very important that our agencies work with the respective agencies of Turkey because in line with the political agreement, their implementation depends on this work, and my instruction is to work in a coordinated manner in order to implement the agreements reached as soon as possible”, the PM said.

On July 1, Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kılıç held their fourth meeting in Vienna.

They agreed to enable the crossing of the land border between Armenia and Turkey by third-country citizens visiting Armenia and Turkey respectively at the earliest date possible and decided to initiate the necessary process to that end.

They also agreed on commencing direct air cargo trade between Armenia and Turkey at the earliest possible date and decided to initiate the necessary process to that effect.

Furthermore, they discussed other possible concrete steps that can be undertaken towards achieving the ultimate goal of full normalization between their respective countries.

Finally, they reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without preconditions.