Armenia facilitates visa procedures for citizens of Egypt

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The process of obtaining an Armenian visa is being facilitated for the citizens of Egypt.

The Armenian Embassy in Egypt said on social media that starting July 11th the visa regime for the citizens of Egypt is being simplified. In particular, the citizens of Egypt will no longer need invitation from the Police or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. The Egyptian citizens can apply for a visa directly to the Embassy of Armenia in Egypt or any other diplomatic representation of Armenia.

The Egyptian nationals can apply for a visa via e-visa system ( https://evisa.mfa.am/ ).

In addition, the citizens of Egypt can obtain a visa upon arrival at any border-control point of the Republic of Armenia, if these citizens have a valid residency or a valid visa of one of the following countries:

1) EU member states

2) Schengen zone states

3) The United States of America

4) Australia

5) New Zealand

6) The Republic of Korea

7) The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

8) Canada

9) Russia

10) Japan

11) Saudi Arabia

12) Kuwait

13) The United Arab Emirates

14) Qatar

15) Bahrain

16) Oman