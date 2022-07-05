Azerbaijani forces fire in the direction of the road leading to Khachik village, damaging the car of community head

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. On July 4, around 9:15 p.m., the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various, including large-caliber firearms, at Armenian military positions located in the western part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, specifically in the Khachik village of Vayots Dzor region, as well as in the direction of the road leading to the village, as a result of which the car of the head of the community was damaged, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

The fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side. There are no casualties on the Armenian side.