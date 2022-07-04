Aliyev says USA can have an important role in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that the United States can play an important role in the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS informed.

"At a time when favorable conditions have been created for the establishment of stable peace and economic progress in the South Caucasus, we believe that the United States can play an important role in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the opening of communications, and the establishment of people-to-people ties”, reads Aliyev's congratulation text to US President Joe Biden on Independence Day.

The president of Azerbaijan also expressed opinion that the USA can make a significant contribution to the process of preparing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.