LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-07-22
11:14, 2 July 2022
LONDON, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 July:
The price of aluminum down by 0.06% to $2444.00, copper price down by 2.54% to $8048.00, lead price up by 1.42% to $1934.50, nickel price down by 3.85% to $21824.00, tin price up by 0.75% to $26650.00, zinc price down by 4.05% to $3029.00, molybdenum price down by 0.35% to $37897.42, cobalt price down by 7.12% to $65445.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
