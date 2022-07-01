Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July 2022

Gagik Jhangiryan resigns as member of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Gagik Jhangiryan has stepped down as member of the Council.

“We inform that acting President the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Gagik Jhangiryan has resigned as member of the SJC due to healthcare problems”, the Council said in a statement.








