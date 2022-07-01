Parliament session begins: Draft decision on removing Ishkhan Saghatelyan from post of Vice Speaker on agenda

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Extraordinary session launched in the Parliament of Armenia.

The session has been convened at the initiative of the ruling Civil Contract faction.

The draft decisions on removing Vice Speaker of Parliament Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representing the opposition Hayastan faction, from the position, as well as terminating the powers of the same faction MP Vahe Hakobyan as the chairman of the standing committee on economic affairs are on the agenda of the session.