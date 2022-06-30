Government nominates Seda Safaryan for Constitutional Court judge

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia nominated today attorney Seda Safaryan for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court.

Presenting the draft decision at the Cabinet meeting today, Deputy Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan said on May 31 the President of the Constitutional Court submitted a letter to the PM’s administration informing that the term of office of CC judge Arevik Petrosyan ends on December 10.

The judge of the Constitutional Court will be elected by the Parliament in a closed voting.