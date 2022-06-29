Armenian Speaker of Parliament receives Ambassador of Israel

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today Ambassador of Israel to Armenia Joel Lion, the parliament’s press service said.

Alen Simonyan congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, wishing a productive activity.

“Embassies are a cornerstone for the further development of the bilateral relations. I hope your activity will have a practical significance for the Armenian-Israeli relations and will contribute to the further development of the inter-parliamentary cooperation”, the Speaker said.

During the meeting the sides highlighted the activity of parliamentary friendship groups in the context of inter-parliamentary ties.

Both sides stated that the historical-cultural ties existing between the Armenian and Israeli peoples and the similarity of fates are important preconditions for creating a favorable environment for cooperation.

Ideas were exchanged also on establishing lasting stability in the region.