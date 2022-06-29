‘I never avoided any discussion during my work’ – candidate for Prosecutor General presents her principles

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General mostly performs an organization function, candidate for the Prosecutor General of Armenia Anna Vardapetyan said in the parliament today.

“I am accused that I have not worked in the prosecution system, but I think this is an opportunity for me to look at the issue from another perspective. I look at each case, over which a professional discussion is taking place, from human’s point of view, and during my work it will be important for me whether we protect human rights”, she said.

The candidate for the Prosecutor General said the prosecution should be aware of every case, up to professional discussions.

“If there is a need for the Prosecutor General to attend any discussion, welcome. During my work I have never avoided any discussion, quite the contrary, I personally initiated and asked that if you have a need over any legal issue, please come”, she said.