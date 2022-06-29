Yerevan, Lyon City Halls sign Memorandum of Understanding

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Yerevan and Lyon are entering into a new practical stage.

Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan met with Mayor of Lyon Grégory Doucet, the Yerevan City Hall said.

Hrachya Sargsyan is in Lyon to attend the 4th Armenian-French decentralized cooperation conference.

At the meeting the Lyon Mayor said Yerevan has a special place among their partner cities. He expressed confidence that the conference will open new prospects and opportunities for moving the partnership of the two cities into a new practical stage.

“I am sure that the friendly and partnering relations between the two cities will enable to implement new mutually beneficial projects. The problems of all large cities are almost the same, and in the stage of upcoming reforms we are ready to be useful to friendly Yerevan by sharing our successful experience”, the Mayor of Lyon said.

In his turn the Mayor of Yerevan thanked for the invitation and warm welcome and also highlighted implementing substantive programs and exchanging experience.

“Implementing programs on exchange of experience in the field of city economy management with Lyon is very important for us. We believe we can have concrete partnership in areas of transportation, traffic management and urbanization. Yerevan is really interested in the expansion and deepening of the Armenian-French decentralized cooperation, and we see great perspectives here. Today we are participating in a regular conference which is very important in terms of establishing and strengthening partnering ties between the cities”, Hrachya Sargsyan said and invited his counterpart of Lyon to visit Yerevan.

During the meeting a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the City Halls of Yerevan and Lyon. According to the document, the sides are obliged to make joint efforts in education sector, by assisting the development of the French-Armenian professional study center.



