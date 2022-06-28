Deputy PM Grigoryan, Russian State Duma Vice Speaker discuss building joint technopark in Armenia in future

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received today the delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Alexey Gordeyev, Armenpress correspondent reports.

During the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues relating to the trade-economic, investment, education and science sectors.

After the meeting Alexey Gordeyev told reporters that there are around 200 legislative documents on cooperation between Armenia and Russia relating to different areas.

“Today we discussed how to expand the potential of this cooperation. We see that trade turnover grows this year, and there is confidence that the trade turnover volume will reach 3 billion dollars in the future. But on the other hand I should note that there is an opportunity to increase the investments for creating joint enterprises both in industry and agriculture field”, Alexey Gordeyev said.

He said that they have also discussed the issue of using the potential in education and science sectors. “Here it is necessary to create right cooperation chains. In addition, we have also thoroughly discussed the issues connected with mutual certification of products of Armenian and Russian markets so that our goods are perceived as a local production”, Alexey Gordeyev said.

The Armenian Deputy PM and the Russian State Duma Vice Speaker have also discussed investment-related issues. Alexey Gordeyev said that investments are being made in different enterprises and organizations of Armenia and they comprise around 40% of Armenia’s economy. “In other words, our business has a serious presence in Armenia, but we would like to change the quality of investments and create a joint production, and we will sell its products not only in the Armenian and Russian markets, but also will export it to other markets. For this purpose a very interesting and substantive discussion was held. For example, we discussed to build an effectively operating join technopark in Armenia in the future”, he noted.

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan