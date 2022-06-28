LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 June:

The price of aluminum up by 1.61% to $2495.50, copper price up by 0.44% to $8417.50, lead price up by 4.62% to $2003.50, nickel price up by 2.15% to $22882.00, tin price up by 9.76% to $26991.00, zinc price down by 0.96% to $3318.00, molybdenum price down by 0.11% to $38338.34, cobalt price down by 1.30% to $71460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.