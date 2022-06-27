Yerevan Mayor in France on official visit

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan is on an official visit in Marseille, Lyon and Paris at the invitation of the mayors of these cities, the Yerevan City Hall said in a statement.

Hrachya Sargsyan will participate in the events marking the 30th anniversary of Yerevan-Marseille partnership, the 4th Armenian-French decentralized cooperation conference in Lyon, the climate change summit in Abidjan. The Mayor will also have meetings with his counterparts of Marseille, Lyon and Paris.

The Yerevan City Hall’s delegation will also visit a number of city economy management structures.

The visit will end on July 7.